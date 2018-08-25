BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial (CVBF) to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price objective on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.70 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking, lending, and investment services. It operates in two segments, Banking Centers; and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.