BidaskClub Upgrades Progress Software (PRGS) to “Hold”

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progress Software has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1,425.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploy mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following business segments: OpenEdge Business; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge Business segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

