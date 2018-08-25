Bienville Capital Management LLC Buys 681 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $444,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,636 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

