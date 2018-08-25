Bilfinger (GBF) Given a €38.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($43.75) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €34.50 ($39.20) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cfra set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.13 ($47.87).

ETR:GBF opened at €41.96 ($47.68) on Tuesday. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €32.89 ($37.38) and a 52 week high of €41.14 ($46.75).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

