Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

BIIB stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $249.17 and a 52 week high of $388.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

