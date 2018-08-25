Bioventures Ltd Novartis Sells 5,300 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS) Stock

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $20,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures Ltd Novartis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novartis alerts:

On Thursday, August 16th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,808 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $18,496.80.

On Monday, August 13th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 1,600 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $3,776.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,615 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $13,700.60.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 8,181 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $26,342.82.

On Monday, July 30th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 2,000 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,540.00.

On Friday, July 27th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 6,458 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $21,828.04.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $47,846.40.

On Monday, July 23rd, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 300 shares of Novartis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $1,545.00.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.75. 884,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,645. Novartis AG has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $94.19. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,350,000 after purchasing an additional 318,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 106.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,642,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $297,538,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.