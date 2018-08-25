Bitswift Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BITS)

Bitswift (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Bitswift has a market cap of $935,686.00 and $9.00 worth of Bitswift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitswift token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitswift has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001173 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005791 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitswift

Bitswift (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitswift’s total supply is 3,884,635 tokens. Bitswift’s official website is bitswift.io. Bitswift’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitswift

Bitswift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitswift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitswift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitswift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

