BK Technologies (BKTI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

