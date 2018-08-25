BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,600,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $3,164,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

