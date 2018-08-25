BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Southern worth $2,986,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.66.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $45.03 on Friday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

