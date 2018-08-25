BlackRock Inc. Has $3.49 Billion Stake in Public Storage (PSA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,383,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $3,489,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Public Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $213.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.