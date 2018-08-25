BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,415,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,381,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,519,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of EFA opened at $67.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

