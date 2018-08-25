BMO Capital Markets Increases salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $165.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.37.

NYSE:CRM opened at $152.30 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 338.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.76, for a total transaction of $34,478.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $665,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 543,942 shares worth $75,624,499. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

