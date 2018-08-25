BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $197,000 Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trex were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Trex by 967.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 103,514 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trex by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. Trex Company Inc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

