BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,942 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 52,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 109.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.86 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $1,525,146.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,519,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $722,703.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,371 shares of company stock worth $11,377,558 over the last quarter. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

