BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 61.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $15,895,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCE opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.39. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. equities analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.