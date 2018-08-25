Bodhi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $560,265.00 (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Bodhi has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $560,265.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bodhi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00001116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Cobinhood and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bodhi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00264527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00149341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031960 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke. The official website for Bodhi is www.bodhi.network.

Buying and Selling Bodhi

Bodhi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Cobinhood, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bodhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bodhi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.