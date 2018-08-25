Bollard Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

CINF opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $78.04.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.37%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

