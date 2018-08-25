Boston Partners Has $1.30 Million Position in Iradimed Corp (IRMD)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Iradimed were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iradimed by 68.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a P/E ratio of 366.25 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.57%. research analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, VP Steven M. Nardi sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $182,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $122,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 96,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,507,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,967.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,841 in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

