Boston Partners Takes $1.03 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 278,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 53.3% in the second quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $1,142,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $2,122,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

