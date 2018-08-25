Boston Partners Takes Position in Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

In related news, CFO Nick L. Swyka acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTTR stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.44. Select Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

