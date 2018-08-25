Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Sells $1,694,889.00 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Robert A. Eberle sold 26,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,694,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 197,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAY. Citigroup increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

