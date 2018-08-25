Bowhead (AHT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Bowhead (CURRENCY:AHT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Bowhead has a market capitalization of $619,756.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bowhead was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bowhead has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bowhead token can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bowhead alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.04180240 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00187096 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000221 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001684 BTC.

About Bowhead

Bowhead (CRYPTO:AHT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Bowhead’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 tokens. Bowhead’s official Twitter account is @Ahooleeman and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bowhead is bowheadhealth.com.

Buying and Selling Bowhead

Bowhead can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bowhead directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bowhead should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bowhead using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bowhead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bowhead and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.