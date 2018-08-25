BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:BPMP remained flat at $$20.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 142,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,000. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 97.05.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 519.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $36,447,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $35,683,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1,206.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 683,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 631,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 337,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 151.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 322,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.