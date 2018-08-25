Brady (BRC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Brady (NYSE:BRC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brady earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4727930685118 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Brady has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.07 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. equities analysts expect that Brady will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $472,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,136.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $79,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,225. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

