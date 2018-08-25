BRF S.A. common stock (BRFS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRF S.A. common stock (NYSE:BRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRFS. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BRF S.A. common stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded BRF S.A. common stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get BRF S.A. common stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.88. BRF S.A. common stock has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF S.A. common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BRF S.A. common stock by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in BRF S.A. common stock in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About BRF S.A. common stock

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, mustard and ketchup, and sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRF S.A. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF S.A. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.