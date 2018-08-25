British American Tobacco (BTI) Downgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $50.28 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 497.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,895,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,611,000 after buying an additional 1,577,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,961,000 after buying an additional 1,492,324 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11,854.1% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 1,254,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 1,243,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,865,000 after buying an additional 803,859 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 30.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,105,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after buying an additional 260,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

