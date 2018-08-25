British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,747 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,105,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after buying an additional 260,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.44.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

