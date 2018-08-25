Brokerages Anticipate COSTAMARE Inc/SH (CMRE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. COSTAMARE Inc/SH reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that COSTAMARE Inc/SH will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow COSTAMARE Inc/SH.

COSTAMARE Inc/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. COSTAMARE Inc/SH had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMRE. ValuEngine downgraded COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSTAMARE Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on COSTAMARE Inc/SH from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH stock remained flat at $$7.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,562. COSTAMARE Inc/SH has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $785.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. COSTAMARE Inc/SH’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 28.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in COSTAMARE Inc/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 102.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in COSTAMARE Inc/SH by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 257,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

About COSTAMARE Inc/SH

Costamare Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco, Monaco.

