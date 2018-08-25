Brokerages Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $846.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 661,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,748. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.