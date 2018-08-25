Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 284.56% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.93.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 6,686 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $208,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,015 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 107.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

