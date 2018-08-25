Brokerages Anticipate MagneGas Co. (MNGA) to Announce ($0.15) EPS

MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MagneGas an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get MagneGas alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MagneGas in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

MNGA stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading on Friday. 978,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MagneGas has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $11.40.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. MagneGas had a negative return on equity of 115.89% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. equities research analysts forecast that MagneGas will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MagneGas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MagneGas Co. (NASDAQ:MNGA) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 20.36% of MagneGas worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MagneGas (MNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MagneGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagneGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.