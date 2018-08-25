Brokerages Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) to Post -$0.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.49). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 377.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARNA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.97. The stock had a trading volume of 270,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,529. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 28.76 and a quick ratio of 28.76.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 29,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,044,470.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,506.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

