Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company Class B (CRD.B) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Crawford & Company Class B (NYSE:CRD.B) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company Class B’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.14. Crawford & Company Class B reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company Class B will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company Class B.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRD.B. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of Crawford & Company Class B stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 3,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Crawford & Company Class B has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $483.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Crawford & Company Class B’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Crawford & Company Class B Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

