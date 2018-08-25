Brokerages Expect McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Post $0.86 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $318,465.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $477,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $186,076.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock worth $743,453. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 52.5% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.