Brokerages Expect MINDBODY Inc (MB) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MINDBODY’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MINDBODY reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MINDBODY will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MINDBODY.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

MB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MINDBODY currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:MB traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,106. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of -0.16. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

In other news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $777,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $613,946.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,716 shares of company stock worth $3,524,330 over the last ninety days. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

