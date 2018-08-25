Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 464,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,904. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 302.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,973 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

