Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post sales of $83.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Primo Water posted sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.21%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,057. The company has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $26,934.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

