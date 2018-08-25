Brokerages Expect Primo Water Co. (PRMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post sales of $83.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.50 million. Primo Water posted sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $307.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.39 million per share, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.21%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,057. The company has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

In related news, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $26,934.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $120,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply