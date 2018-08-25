Brokerages Set AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (WAAS) Price Target at $22.14

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.

WAAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 target price on AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on AquaVenture in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on AquaVenture from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the first quarter worth about $668,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAAS traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,154. The company has a market cap of $493.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.74. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

