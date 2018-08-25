Brokerages Set Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Target Price at $27.80

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

CPSI stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of -0.04. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 131.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the second quarter valued at $170,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

