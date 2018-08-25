Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 204,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,370. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $99,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,776.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Grubbs bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $89,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,058.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,241 shares of company stock valued at $343,253. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $5,443,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 151,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

