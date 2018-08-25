Brokerages Set Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) PT at $19.50

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered their price target on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 354,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOMA traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 542,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.64 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 9.60%. research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

