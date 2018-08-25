Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (NA) Price Target at $67.91

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

TSE NA traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,304. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$54.58 and a 12 month high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 18.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

