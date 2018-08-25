Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (SWN) Price Target at $5.91

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.85 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd.

SWN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 9,921,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,728,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,871,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,598,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,243 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,906,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 81.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 12,487,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

