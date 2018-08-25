Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Target Price at $33.22

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 13th.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 3,000 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $54,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,396.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,979,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 38.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 207.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

VYGR opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $683.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.68% and a negative net margin of 731.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

