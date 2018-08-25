Brokers Offer Predictions for Medtronic PLC’s Q4 2019 Earnings (MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Leerink Swann decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Wednesday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

MDT stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,867,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,789 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,443,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,035,000 after purchasing an additional 939,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,717,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,941,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,419,000 after purchasing an additional 782,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,884,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $760,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 145,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $13,899,452.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,954 shares of company stock worth $15,675,013 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.