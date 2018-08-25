Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $24.96.

BPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

