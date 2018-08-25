Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (BRE)

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

TSE:BRE traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.59. 37,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,002. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$15.65 and a twelve month high of C$20.15.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc provides information and services to REALTORS and residential real estate brokers in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel, and Via Capitale Real Estate Network brands.

