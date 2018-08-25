BTG’s (BTG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of BTG (LON:BTG) in a report released on Tuesday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 650 ($8.31) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.18) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BTG in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BTG has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 712.14 ($9.10).

Shares of LON:BTG opened at GBX 540 ($6.90) on Tuesday. BTG has a 52-week low of GBX 559.82 ($7.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 784 ($10.02).

In related news, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.24), for a total transaction of £358,240.80 ($457,932.76). Also, insider Anne Thorburn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($95,871.15).

BTG Company Profile

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

