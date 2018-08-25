Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 182,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Buckeye Partners by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

BPL stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $940.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Buckeye Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.68%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPL. Citigroup cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

